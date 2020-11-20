Forest Road 251, also known as Crooked Fork Road, north of Marlinton in Pocahontas County, is closed to all entry due to unsafe conditions.

Many trees along Forest Road 251 were damaged during a windstorm. Trees or heavy limbs could fall in the area at any time. In order to protect public safety, the road and an area of 1,000 feet on each side of the road is now closed to all use, including hunting, hiking, biking, driving, or horseback riding.

For more information contact the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District at 304-799-4334.