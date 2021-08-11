WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 When President Joe Biden first announced the framework he'd reached with a bipartisan group of senators for\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/senate-infrastructure-bill-politics-joe-biden-a431f8c9f3f113b661cb3526512fc4e0">a big infrastructure bill<\/a>, he said it meant more than building roads and bridges.\r\n\r\nAgreement,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/biden-senate-infrastructure-deal-731487d7540cdf7e48c27124c43cc2d1">he said two months ago<\/a>, would send a signal \u201cto ourselves and to the world that American democracy can deliver.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe senators who led the legislation to passage Tuesday agreed.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe all knew that, quite honestly, that the world was watching,\u201d said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.\r\n\r\nApproved on an overwhelming 69-30 vote, the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/joe-biden-business-bills-38b84f0e9fcc8e68646eedf6608c4c70">nearly $1 trillion package<\/a>\u00a0would boost federal spending for major improvements of roads, bridges, internet access and other public works in communities from coast to coast. The bill goes next to the House.\r\n\r\nWhat should have been routine, a task Biden recalled as \u201cprobably the least difficult thing to do\u201d when he was a senator, became an exercise in showing how damaged the legislative process has become in partisan Washington and how a president and core group of senators were determined to try to fix it.\r\n\r\nPowering past skeptics, the five Democratic and five Republican senators who negotiated the deal were interested in Biden\u2019s call to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/joe-biden-technology-coronavirus-pandemic-pittsburgh-jen-psaki-8865ffc8f5ad3142155a5bd3c3a3e6d3">\u201cbuild back better\u201d<\/a>\u00a0after so many failed attempts at an infrastructure overhaul. But they also wanted to build back the confidence of Americans and the world that the U.S. government could tackle big problems.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe really realized that this was going to be important for the country and I think it\u2019s important for the institution,\u201d Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said recently after a long day at the Capitol. \u201cI\u2019m really worried that everybody believes that we\u2019re as dysfunctional as we appear to be, and so prove otherwise, it\u2019s kind of important.\u201d\r\n\r\nSince Biden took office, small groups of senators had been talking and meeting quietly on their own and sometimes with the White House, searching for ways to reach across the aisle on a range of issue \u2014 among them the minimum wage, immigration and infrastructure.\r\n\r\nMany were alumni of the bipartisan coalition that stitched together a year-end COVID-19 relief package and saw an opportunity for compromise in the evenly split 50-50 Senate, where typically 60 votes are needed to advance any legislation over an opposing filibuster.\r\n\r\nDemocratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Murkowski held private lunches with senators in a committee room. Others hosted dinners at their homes.\r\n\r\nThese were the early days of the Biden administration, not long after rioters\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/capitol-siege">stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6\u00a0<\/a>in the deadly insurrection that shattered civic norms and left a deepening unease among lawmakers.\r\n\r\nBiden had delivered an\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/text-joe-biden-inauguration-address-257977393cd241c5bde6ee7043f65124">inaugural address with a call for unity<\/a>\u00a0after the turbulent 2020 election, and some of the Republican senators had joined in voting to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/donald-trump-capitol-siege-riots-trials-impeachments-b245b52fd7d4a079ae199c954baba452">convict Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection\u00a0<\/a>to upend Biden\u2019s presidency. The former president was ultimately acquitted in his impeachment trial.\r\n\r\nRepublican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said those issues, along with the history of failed efforts to invest in infrastructure, were on her mind as she joined the effort.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a major motivation for me,\u201d Collins said, "to demonstrate to the American people that we could overcome the hyper-partisanship in Washington on a very important issue that administrations of both parties have been calling for, for the past 20 years.\u201d\r\n\r\nBiden had been in talks with another bipartisan coalition led by Manchin and fellow West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, but once that effort collapsed, he reached out to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic senator from Arizona.\r\n\r\nA newer lawmaker,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/joe-biden-az-state-wire-government-and-politics-6632b84d43dcd5f897dbaea36d780bbb">better known for her purple pandemic wig and chatting on the GOP side of the Senate aisle<\/a>, Sinema made no secret of her reluctance to embrace Biden\u2019s big infrastructure plan, which initially topped $4 trillion.\r\n\r\nShe had already been working behind the scenes with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and others in what another member of the group, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, described as a "backburner" coalition. They became the group of 10.\r\n\r\nThe White House sprang into action, eventually engaging in hundreds of meetings and phones calls with lawmakers of both parties in the House and Senate. The administration coordinated visits by members of the president\u2019s \u201cJobs Cabinet," and counselor Steve Ricchetti became a fixture on Capitol Hill.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf there was a special sauce it was relationships,\u201d Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview.\r\n\r\nThe president was highly engaged, briefed multiple times a day about the talks and often directing the strategy. He worked the phones.\r\n\r\nBiden "was able to establish a tone,\u201c Buttigieg said.\r\n\r\nTrump, like previous presidents, had sought to assemble an infrastructure package during his time at the White House, but often sent mixed signals to negotiators and frustrating lawmakers by threatening to withdraw support from items to which he had previously committed. But senators said it was clear when Biden sent his top aides to talk with the senators, \u201cthey had the president\u2019s proxy,\u201d Collins said. \u201cThat made a difference.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs final weeks of negotiations moved to Portman's basement office at the Capitol, the group popped bottles of wine and ordered pizza for the difficult late-night sessions. Tempers flared, frustration mounted and exhaustion set in.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe didn\u2019t fully throw pizza,\u201d said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia. But there were \u201clots of time when people do get mad with each other.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe whole deal\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/joe-biden-business-government-and-politics-ed08825063e4f00898212a0597e60de9">almost collapsed<\/a>\u00a0the June day it was first announced when Biden suggested at a news conference he would not sign it into law without also having his\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/joe-biden-business-climate-164e59e31e42a646bc520042ac5e13af">broader $3.5 trillion package alongside it<\/a>, infuriating the Republicans who staunchly oppose that bill.\r\n\r\nCollins was waiting at the airport for a flight back home to Maine when she read the headline and immediately called Biden\u2019s top staff for an explanation.\r\n\r\nTester, sitting on his tractor at home in Montana, was dumbfounded.\r\n\r\nBiden sent a lengthy statement two days later assuring the group that he would fight for both bills and putting negotiations back on track.\r\n\r\nAfter Tuesday\u2019s overwhelming vote in the Senate, the president called each of the 10 senators personally, reaching Sinema in the Senate cloakroom.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey sent me a note. It said, \u2018Biden on three for you.\u2019 I literally said, \u2018I don\u2019t know what that means,\u2019\u201d Sinema told The Associated Press.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe said congratulations and we spent some time talking about how important this victory is, not just for the work we\u2019re doing on infrastructure but also to demonstrate that bipartisanship is still alive and our Congress can function,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\n"And then we talked about continuing to work together to get this bill across the finish line and onto his desk."