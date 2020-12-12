With the holidays upon us, local food pantries have even a greater need for food. In this pandemic state, local food pantries are grateful for any donations.

With the knowledge of these times, and with a desire to help those in need, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints once again delivered 80,000 pounds of foods to Southwest Virginia.

The first delivery of 40,000 pounds of foods consisted of 12 pallets of refrigerated butter and cheese, and 12 pallets of dry goods.

One-third of the food delivery went to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. An additional third of the delivery went to Manna ministries, which is a subsidiary of The Rescue Mission.

Catholic Charities of Roanoke received the final third of the food delivery. Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM) received a few cases of food. RAM does not have the facilities to currently accept any more food.

The second delivery of 40,000 pounds was equally divided between Feeding Southwest Virginia and the 82nd Airborne Christian Soldiers Food Pantry.

Richard Justice, Director of Warehousing at FSWVA, stated, “Each pallet weighed 1,600 pounds.” Kitty Tabor, Food Resource Manager for FSWVA, added, “This is such a blessing. We are so thankful.”

Missionaries from the Church were available at the 82nd Airborne Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in Roanoke to help unload the 20,000 pounds of foods at their facility. A representative of the Food Pantry stated, “This will help feed the 60 to 80 people we get each day.”

– Submitted by Jennifer Brown, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Communications Director