The Meadows of Dan Community Association announced that the annual Folk Fair will return this summer, better than ever.

The festival will be held on August 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activities continuing after the official end time at some locations.

The Folk Fair will be held throughout Meadows of Dan, beginning at the Baptist Church, and extending to the Community Center.

"We even have great things going on outside of town, that we hope you will participate in as well," said Trinity Goad, who helps organize the event. "The Community Association hopes you will come out and support the Folk Fair. It is a FREE event. There is a lot going on that day.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The day kicks off at Mayberry Presbyterian Church, located South on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Pastor Jeff Garrison will discuss the Scottish diaspora and its influence on our region at Mayberry Presbyterian<\/p>\n<p>Church. Mayberry is one of the six historic rock churches founded early in the 20<sup>th<\/sup> Century by the Rev. Bob Childress.<\/p>\n<p>For centuries, Scotland has exported people. First, many headed to Northern Ireland. Their descendants would later migrate to the United States, where they became known as the Scot Irish. Starting in the<\/p>\n<p>18<sup>th<\/sup> Century, they began to migrate to the mountainous regions of Virginia and surrounding states. After the failed 1745 Jacobite Rebellion, many Highlanders from Scotland joined the migration to the New World. The Scottish influence can be seen in religion, music, and folklore of the region.<\/p>\n<p>Mayberry Presbyterian Church is located on Mayberry Church Road, just north of the Mayberry General Store. You can reach the church from Meadows of Day by traveling south three miles on the Blue Ridge<\/p>\n<p>Parkway (keep an eye for the church on your left), or via Squirrel Spur Road to Mayberry Church Road. Turn right, and the church will be at the top of the hill on the right.<\/p>\n<p>Parking is available next to the church and across the street at the Community Hall.<\/p>\n<p>Also, look for other churches represented this year in the Folk Fair, from a prayer tent at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church and Mountain View Methodist Church providing water to help keep fair-goers hydrated.<\/p>\n<p>Two local bands will perform at the Community Building: The Country Boys, from noon to 2 p.m., and the Rock Castle Rambles, from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your flatfootin\u2019 shoes and join the dancing.<\/p>\n<p>In between the bands,\u00a0 Gene Smith will tell local stories.<\/p>\n<p>Timmy Davis and Wally Augustine, along with the Meadows of Dan Elementary School PTO, will host a fish fry at the Community Building.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe also will have Shans Concessions, and PoBoys Que for other food options,\u201d Goad said. \u201cAlso, don\u2019t forget we\u2019ll have plenty of vendors that will be on site selling their delicious homemade snacks, and breads.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Musical performances will be held at Villa Appalachia Winery, which is located North of Meadows of Dan along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and Stanburn Winery will be on site at the fair for take-home purchases and tastings.<\/p>\n<p>Craft and food vendors will be set up around town, as will an array of local artisans, with handmade wood working items, crochet items, Thirty-One, live animals, jewelry, Mary Kay, walking sticks,<\/p>\n<p>metal signs and local authors.<\/p>\n<p>Youngsters will sell their wares in the Young\u00a0Entrepreneurs section and the MoD Salon is hosting an open house. The Royals (a local family) will be making Peach Butter in a copper kettle at Jane\u2019s<\/p>\n<p>Caf\u00e9 and selling their products there. Outdoor Entertainment will be providing entertainment for the children.<\/p>\n<p>The grand finale will be an old fashion singing at Concord Primitive Baptist Church, located on Concord Road. The Primitive Baptists do not have instruments in their church services at Meadows<\/p>\n<p>of Dan, just singing. Come sit in the historic church and sing along to the old hymns. You will feel transported in time during the singing, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe hope everyone will come. We believe the events at the two churches and the music at the Community Building will be exceptional this year,\u201d Goad said. \u201cWhile you are visiting the Folk Fair, don\u2019t forget to shop and support local businesses in the area. They will be grateful to have you.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For information about the event or how to participate, call Goad at (540) 230-7943.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>