CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 U.S. and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of a West Virginia soldier killed in the Korean War, Gov. Jim Justice ordered.\r\n\r\nMemorial services will be held Friday for Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley of Chapmanville. His remains were identified last year and returned to West Virginia this week, news outlets reported.\r\n\r\nConley was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. The 19-year-old\u2019s unit was attacked in North Korea and he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.\r\n\r\nIn 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed. Scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Conley\u2019s remains.\r\n\r\nConley will be buried in Pecks Hill, West Virginia.