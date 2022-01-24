CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.

Justice also ordered flags to be presented at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday at all state-owned facilities in Harrison County.

Minard died Jan, 17, Justice said in a proclamation announcing the flag order. He served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also served as a Harrison County commissioner and was active with many organizations in his community, Justice said.

Minard was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was well known in Clarksburg as the owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn, Justice said.