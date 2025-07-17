By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — A showdown could be possible between the West Virginia Board of Education and the Legislature over whether lawmakers have any legal authority to approve or reject rules approved by the state board.

The board announced Monday afternoon that it was planning to sue Secretary of State Kris Warner after the board approved Policy 4334, West Virginia Design and Equipment Requirements for School Transportation Vehicles, during a special meeting earlier in the day.

According to a press release, the state board said the Secretary of State’s Office rejected the submitted rule, which would have gone into effect 30 days from Monday. It would have applied to all 55 county school systems, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition and set specific design and equipment standards for school buses and other modes of transportation used by schools.

