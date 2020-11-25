RADFORD – Members of First Baptist Church in Radford have been spreading a little cheer to parishioners stuck at home during the pandemic with socially distanced visits the church has dubbed the “Care-a-van.”

Kent Taylor, Interim Pastor of First Baptist, says the church has gone out on four Care-a-vans so far and the senior citizens they have visited have enjoyed the fellowship of the visits.

“Several couples, in their own cars, travel a circuit to homes of senior adults who are mostly staying home during the pandemic,” said Taylor. “We visit with them socially distanced across their front yards. At first, we would just slowly drive by and honk horns and wave, but then we decided we could safely visit in front yards and that’s gone well.”

Volunteers include Jan and Shirley Levy, Melvin and Kathy Lester, Ruth Wilson, Mary Hawkins, Ted and Donna Fay, John and Mary Ann Semones, and Taylor.

– Heather Bell