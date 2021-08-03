MATHEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a house which caught fire, authorities said.

State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Mathews area, news outlets reported.

Police said an 80-year-old man was found dead inside the house. Police could not confirm whether the man was alive before the blaze started, and there has been no word so far on what caused the fire.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office asked the Virginia State Police’s crime investigation and arson unit to investigate the fire.

Police did not release the man’s identity because officials have neither located nor notified his family.