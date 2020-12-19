<div><figure id="attachment_68176" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-68176" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-68176" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/home-in-the-dome-edited.png" alt="" width="1024" height="682" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/home-in-the-dome-edited.png 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/home-in-the-dome-edited-300x200.png 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/home-in-the-dome-edited-768x512.png 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/home-in-the-dome-edited-600x400.png 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2020\/12\/home-in-the-dome-edited-750x500.png 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-68176" class="wp-caption-text">The dome was assembled in less than 48 hours, thanks in part to a professional team from the manufacturer, Pacific Domes. The 2,900-square-foot structure, located between Cowgill and Bishop-Favrao halls, is being used by students and faculty for exhibitions, pin-ups and small gatherings. Photo by Chiravi Patel for Virginia Tech.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The skyline of Virginia Tech\u2019s north campus has experienced a dramatic change recently \u2013 and it happened in less than 48 hours.<\/p>\n<p>Standing out in stark contrast to the familiar fa\u00e7ade of Cowgill Hall, a bright white, 2,900-square-foot geodesic dome now bridges the gap to Bishop-Favrao Hall and adds a futuristic aura to its Hokie Stone surroundings. As part of the College of Architecture and Urban Studies\u2019 COVID-19 action plan, the dome will provide additional space to host faculty teaching, student pin-ups and small gatherings into the spring 2021 semester.<\/p>\n<p>The structure will not only serve as a temporary substitute for several instructional rooms in Cowgill that now house socially-distanced studio desks, but it will also be open to students and faculty across the college who are looking for flexible space solutions.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re at a crucial moment because of COVID-19,\u201d said Enric Ruiz- Geli, a professor of practice in the architecture program who also serves as the college\u2019s director of space. \u201cWe want to show how architecture and design \u2013 in combination with our focus on experiential learning \u2013 can be driving forces in this fight. The dome not only provides a temporary solution to a big space issue, but it\u2019s also a learning opportunity for students across the college.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The dome\u2019s many pieces and materials arrived on campus in late October, and the structure was assembled in just a few days thanks in part to the help of a professional team from manufacturer Pacific Domes. The university\u2019s Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities took over from there, installing the floors and providing lights and electricity.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to these amenities, the dome also boasts a large skylight that brings in natural brightness as well as heat. Air circulation is provided by several fans around the structure\u2019s exterior and three large openings, allowing for cross ventilation. Similar to other tents on campus, the openness of the structure serves as its primary temperature and humidity control.<\/p>\n<p>The dome\u2019s polyhedral design also means it will be able to withstand very heavy loads for its relative size including any snow or ice accumulation during the winter months.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBasically, students will get the benefit of being outdoors, but they\u2019ll also be protected from the elements,\u201d said Ruiz-Geli, adding the dome can host up to 25 people with proper social distancing.<\/p>\n<p>Students will also realize other benefits from the structure, including the opportunity to make improvements like designing skins for its exterior made of new materials or perhaps adding graphics to the existing white vinyl skin.<\/p>\n<p>The change of scenery doesn\u2019t hurt, either, said architecture student Hannah Elias. \u201cBeing in the dome really makes you rethink your work because you\u2019re seeing it in a different light and from different angles,\u201d she said. \u201cIt\u2019s interesting to see how my work is changing based on how the space is changing.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For Elias and other students enrolled in studio courses, the dome also provides a welcome venue for both formal and informal discussions about their projects.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cEspecially in architecture, the soul of our major is being able to work with people,\u201d she said. \u201cI thrive on being able to interact with others and have those constant critiques. This new space is refreshing for everyone.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>