Eagle Rock Ruritans will award scholarships to three JRHS grads
The Eagle Rock Ruritan Club met on April 20 for their second in-person gathering at the Eagle Rock Community Center,...
The Catawba Valley Farmers Market (CVFM) will open on Thursday, May 6 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The CVFM is...
This is a child’s potty chair, circa 1880. It was used in the home of Sam Crush and is...
Lois Bittner Lois Bittner will be guest artist at Lackey Studio and Art Gallery for the month of May....
Botetourt County will host a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Buchanan area on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 12-4 pm...
Families are invited to the Seventh Annual Fishing Rodeo sponsored by the Buchanan Moose Lodge and Grover Gaming on Saturday,...