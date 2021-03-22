<div><figure id="attachment_70179" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70179" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70179" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-300x199.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="199" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-768x509.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-1536x1017.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-2048x1356.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-600x397.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-750x497.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/DSC_0341-1140x755.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70179" class="wp-caption-text">Fincastle\/Montgomery County Militia Administrator Jeff Briggs preps his infantrymen before their demonstration.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><em><strong>By Matt de Simone<\/strong><\/em><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>A cannon ripped a four-pound shot that was heard across Botetourt County last Saturday. The kids loved it.<\/p>\n<p>The historical interpreters\u2019 group, the Fincastle\/Montgomery County Militia, presented a living history display in Wysong Park in Fincastle. The event commemorated the 245th anniversary of the formation and mustering in of a Botetourt County infantry group that became part of the 7th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army commanded by Fincastle resident, Captain Thomas Posey.<\/p>\n<p>The members demonstrated musket and cannon firing, clothes, and toys common for that period in our nation\u2019s history. The militia provided guests with a look into the military and civilian roles during the Revolutionary War. Children surrounded the cannon while learning about its functions, experienced the popular toys of the era, and watched members of the militia fire their muskets\/<\/p>\n<p>Jeff Briggs is the administrator of the Fincastle\/Montgomery County Militia. He and his group travel all over Virginia, presenting their living history display and reenactments to groups and schools.<\/p>\n<p>For more information about the event, please visit the Historic Fincastle, Inc. Facebook page.