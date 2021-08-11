<div><p>You may have heard that it\u2019s important to take the emotions out of investing. But is this true for all<br>\nemotions? Certainly, some emotions can potentially harm your investment success. Consider fear. If the financial markets are going through a down period \u2013 which is actually a normal part of the investment landscape \u2013 you might be so afraid of sustaining losses that you sell even the investments that have good prospects and are suitable for your needs.<br>\nGreed is another negative emotion. When the financial markets are rising, you might be so motivated to<br>\n\u201ccash in\u201d on some big gains that you will keep purchasing investments that might already be overpriced \u2013<br>\nand since these investments are already expensive, your dollars will buy fewer shares.<br>\nIn short, the combination of fear and greed could cause you trouble.<br>\nBut other emotions may prove useful. For example, if you can channel the joy you\u2019ll feel upon achieving<br>\nyour investment goals, you may be more motivated to stay on track toward achieving them. To illustrate:<br>\nYou may want to see your children graduate from college someday. Can you visualize them walking<br>\nacross the stage, diplomas in hand? If so, to help realize this goal, you might find yourself ready and<br>\nwilling to contribute to a college savings vehicle such as a 529 plan. Or consider your own retirement:<br>\nCan you see yourself traveling or pursuing your hobbies or taking part in whatever activities you\u2019ve<br>\nenvisioned for your retirement lifestyle? If you can keep this happy picture in mind, you may find it easier<br>\nto maintain the discipline needed to consistently invest in your IRA, 401(k), or other investment accounts.<br>\nAnother motivating force is the most powerful emotion of all \u2013 love. If you have loved ones who depend<br>\non you, such as a spouse and children, you need to protect their future. One key element of this protection<br>\nis the life insurance necessary to take care of your family\u2019s needs \u2013 housing, education and so on \u2013 should<br>\nsomething happen to you. Your employer may offer group life insurance coverage, but it might not be<br>\nsufficient, so you may want to supplement it with your own policy.<br>\nFurthermore, you may need to protect your loved ones from another threat \u2013 your own vulnerability to the<br>\nneed for long-term care. Someone turning age 65 today has almost a 70% chance of eventually needing<br>\nsome type of long-term care, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This type<br>\nof care, such as an extended nursing home stay or the help of a home health aide, is extremely expensive,<br>\nand, for the most part, is outside the reach of Medicare. So, to pay for long-term care, you might have to<br>\ndrain a good part of your resources \u2013 or depend on your grown children for financial help.<br>\nTo keep your financial independence and avoid possibly burdening your family, you may want to consult<br>\nwith a financial professional who can recommend a strategy and appropriate solutions to cover long-term<br>\ncare costs.<br>\nBy drawing on positive emotions, you can empower yourself to make the right financial moves<br>\nthroughout your life.<br>\nSubmitted by Meghan Kuczmarski, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; 540-552-1241.<\/p><\/div>