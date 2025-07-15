By Tom Markland, The Journal

MARTINSBURG – Independent filmmakers, screenwriters and videographers from across the state gathered in downtown Martinsburg on Saturday for the latest West Virginia Filmmakers meetup, an event aimed at building connections and strengthening the region’s growing film industry.

Hosted by the West Virginia Film Makers Guild, the event drew dozens of people from all across the state and beyond.

Ever since the West Virginia’s film office reopened its doors in 2022 under the Department of Economic Development, after having been removed by the state legislature in 2019, an effort to revive the industry in West Virginia has been an ongoing project. Working toward that end are potential tax incentives rivaling those in Georgia, who saw an economic boom because of similar programs incentivizing studios to flock to the state.

