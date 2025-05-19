By Tom Markland, The Journal

HARPERS FERRY – Dozens of local musicians flocked to Harpers Ferry over the weekend for the town’s first World Fiddle Day Celebration, with workshops, performances and jam sessions taking place across town.

World Fiddle Day has been a tradition in Ireland since about 2012, celebrating traditional Irish music played on the fiddle. This year, local musician Kate MacLeod decided to bring the celebration to the Eastern Panhandle and add in some American influences to the weekend’s music.

“I thought, wow, we should have a little bit of a room for our music, our traditional music here, in the spirit of the same thing that they do there,” MacLeod said. “I decided to fashion this in the in the same way they do in Ireland on the same weekend, but American twist.”

