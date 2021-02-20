<div><h3>The Salem and Glenvar football seasons are scheduled to open Monday with limited access to fans, but that doesn\u2019t mean you can\u2019t watch the games.<\/h3>\n<figure id="attachment_64915" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-64915" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" class="size-full wp-image-64915" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/Myers_0546.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="471" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/Myers_0546.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/Myers_0546-300x236.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-64915" class="wp-caption-text">Salem\u2019s Ron Myers will be broadcasting the Spartans on WRTZ radio.<br>PHOTO BY BRIAN HOFFMAN<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>The Salem High football season will open with a home game against Blacksburg on Monday with limited access to spectators. In accordance with\u00a0Virginia Governor Ralph Northam\u2019s Executive Order 72, Section 13, sub-section a. \u201cFor sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player<strong>.\u201d<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Fans who cannot attend the game in person will have the ability to purchase a subscription through Gameday Magazine for each of the Spartans\u2019 home games. A link to each game will be provided on Salem High School\u2019s Facebook page on the day of each home game.\u00a0The cost will be $14.99 per game, which will allow you unlimited access to each of the Spartan home games for three days after purchase.<\/p>\n<p>Simply visit <a href="http:\/\/mvp.gamedaymagazine.com\/">mvp.gamedaymagazine.com<\/a> and click sign up at the top of the page.\u00a0 Once you get to the sign up page, select the option for the Salem game that week so the Athletic Department gets credit for your purchase.<\/p>\n<p>The games will also be broadcast on WRTZ radio, 1410 AM on your dial. Ron Myers will do play-by-play with color analysis from Mike Arthur.<\/p>\n<p>Glenvar is also home Monday with a 6 pm start against Hidden Valley. Again, spectators are limited to two tickets per participant.<\/p>\n<p>The Highlanders will be streamed on the NFHS Network. A subscription for a month will cost $10.99 and a season subscription is $69.99, and that includes any event held in Highlander Stadium or the Glenvar High School gym. Subscribers will also have access to any event, nationally, carried by the NFHS Network.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cYou can watch high school events from all over the country,\u201d said GHS athletic director Tyler Brown. \u201cAll the Roanoke County schools have it.\u201d<\/p><\/div>