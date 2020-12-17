<div><p style="font-weight: 400">The inaugural Community Christmas Festival of Lights Tour was a huge success.\u00a0 The event was hosted by Parsons Revitalization Organization and the City of Parsons.\u00a0 Twenty locations were registered to showoff their lighting displays from St. George, Holly Meadows, Parsons, Blackman Flats, Penningtonville, and Hendricks.\u00a0 Each location was divided into three categories: white lights, multicolor lights, and Clark Griswald.\u00a0 The winners in each category won $100.00; runner-ups won a beautiful gift basket.<\/p>\n<p>Over 300 individuals participating in the event either physically going location to location or by viewing photos online.\u00a0 Participants could vote on a paper ballot or online from 5 \u00a0to 9 p.m.\u00a0on the night of the event.<\/p>\n<p>The winner in the white lights category was Rebecca \u201cBecky\u201d Corcoran of St. George.\u00a0 The runner-up was Emily Ramsey of Riverbend Estates.<\/p>\n<p>The winner in the multicolor lights category was Jeanette Bishoff of Parsons.\u00a0 The runner-up was Michael and Shalane Wetzel of Parsons.<\/p>\n<p>The winner in the Clark Griswald category was Lynn Lipscomb of Parsons.\u00a0 The runner-up was Pauletta Ramsey of Parsons.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe would like to thank everyone for either registering or participating in this fun-filled night,\u201d said Mayor Dorothy Judy.\u00a0 \u201cWith the uncertain times that we\u2019re facing, it was so nice to see so many people out having fun with their loved ones and enjoying the community lighting displays.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Parsons Revitalization Organization and the City of Parsons is already making plans for another festival of lights tour for next year.<\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/pa-sports\/hunters-harvest-38776-bucks-during-wv-buck-firearms-season\/attachment\/screenshot_6\/"><img width="800" 