By Derek Redd, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Survivor and Disaster Relief and Recovery centers could be up and running in Ohio County as soon as next week, state and local officials said Thursday.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey — in his fifth visit to Ohio County since the deadly June 14 flash floods — joined state delegates as well as local elected officials and emergency management leaders to offer an update on flood recovery efforts. Those efforts will now include the full catalog of FEMA services after President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Ohio and Marion counties Tuesday evening.

Ohio County Emergency Management Director Lou Vargo said there are three sites that will open up in Ohio County. Two will be disaster survivor centers for those suffering minor damage from the floods and will be set up at the Valley Grove Community Center and the Army Reserve Center in Clator.

A disaster relief and recovery center, for those who have lost homes, vehicles and other significant property, will be set up at the Triadelphia Community Center.

