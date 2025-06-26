By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in flood-ravaged areas of Ohio County gathering information for preliminary damage assessments as the area awaits a federal disaster declaration from the president.

Local officials held a flood recovery update on Monday in Wheeling to provide the latest details on disaster recovery efforts, the ongoing search for one missing person, the latest road closures, updates on donations and supplies, vaccination clinics and other developments related to the deadly June 14 flash flooding.

“I think this is really good news for the residents of both Triadelphia and Valley Grove — FEMA is here,” said Tony Campbell, deputy director of the Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. “That’s a big deal. I know everybody has been waiting for that.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2025/06/fema-has-boots-on-the-ground-in-ohio-county-flood-zone/