Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many families have struggled when it comes to consistently putting food on the table.

The blessing of having the Feeding America truck delivery back in Craig was more than a welcome to many.

The New Castle Christian Church continues to host the huge amount of food that Feeding America brings to the community.

“They delivered 240 pre-packaged boxes,” Pastor Sheldon Cosma said.

It included fresh vegetables such as some loose cabbage, red potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and carrots.

Even with the cold and rainy weather, the faithful volunteers showed up to help box up the vegetables and bring some extra healthy foods to Craig residents this month.

“It was a little cold and wet, but I hardly noticed because it warms my heart to spend time around such great servants of Christ,” Cosma said. “And yes Jean (Bradley), sometimes I do not have enough sense to get in out of the rain.”

With boxes securely placed in everyone’s vehicle as they drove around the block for the drive-through pickup service, many thanks and lots of smiles were expressed to the volunteers.

Hopes are that the truck will continue monthly on the second Wednesday. However, keep in touch with the Facebook notifications just in case changes are necessary.

“I love my church family,” Cosma said as the day ended.

Many residents added the same sentiments as they drove off with a box of quality food for their families.