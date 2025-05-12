(The Center Square) – A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked President Donald Trump’s overhaul of the federal government for two weeks.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled the restructuring required congressional approval, which she said Trump didn’t get.

Siding with the plaintiffs consisting of labor unions, nonprofits and local governments, Illston issued a temporary restraining order against the Republican president’s mass layoffs for 14 days, as reported by various media outlets. While pausing the layoffs, the order doesn’t require the Trump administration to rehire anyone.