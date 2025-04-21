WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media Saturday of his recent unannounced visit to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services facility in Harrison County, West Virginia.

Patel was joined by U.S. Sen. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia, on his visit.

Patel praised the work that goes on at CJIS, crediting it for providing field agents with the information they need to safely conduct criminal investigations.

“Our FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division (CJIS) team in West Virginia does outstanding work providing state of-the-art resources and intelligence to law enforcement protecting the homeland.

“Many of the professionals here are people you may not see out front or getting credit — but when good agents are arresting violent criminals, they’re often relying on the hard work of CJIS.

“Great having Senator Jim Justice with us visiting the facility as well. We appreciate his partnership so much.”

