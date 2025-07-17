By Destiney Dingess, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cabell County will introduce a new program in its court system that will reunify families and support parents in overcoming their substance use disorders.

Judges, child support service professionals and others gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse on Monday for the grand opening of the new Cabell County Family Treatment Court.

Family Treatment Courts are specialized docket courts that use a multidisciplinary, collaborative approach to serve families with substance use disorders and who are involved with the child welfare system.

“It takes courage for a parent to face their challenges head on, takes strength to admit they need help and determination to stay the course,” Sixth Circuit Judge Sean “Corky” Hammers said.

