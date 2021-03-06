<div><figure id="attachment_17336" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17336" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="778" class="wp-image-17336 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family-1024x778.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family-1024x778.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family-300x228.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family-768x583.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family-90x67.jpg 90w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family-600x456.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/Family.jpg 1284w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17336" class="wp-caption-text">Information is sought in the 2013 deaths of Ricky Dodson (left) and Vicky Purdy. The two were last seen alive in October 2013<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Debbie Hall<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A Bassett family continues to hope for justice in the 2013 death of a loved one.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Polly Dodson vividly recalls the last time she saw her son, Ricky Eugene Dodson.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">It was nearly eight-years ago on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. She was returning from an appointment and he was unloading groceries, Polly Dodson said. One of her daughters had recently been released from the hospital. She and her son had a brief conversation about his sister\u2019s health.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The last thing Ricky Dodson said to his mother was \u201ctell her I love her,\u201d Polly Dodson said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Ricky Dodson\u2019s remains were found in the Henry area of Franklin County on Dec. 5, 2013. Authorities have declined to provide information about the manner of death.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s listed as \u2018sealed\u2019 in his death certificate,\u201d said his sister, Frances Hylton. \u201cIt\u2019s hard knowing he laid in the woods for two months\u201d before his remains were found.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Both Polly Dodson and Hylton speculate Ricky Dodson planned to spend the weekend with Vicky Harbour Purdy.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt wasn\u2019t unusual for them to spend the weekend somewhere,\u201d Polly Dodson said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Purdy\u2019s remains were found Oct. 6, 2013, inside a burned vehicle on Philpott Road, near the Franklin County\/Henry County line. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The two were last seen alive by family on Oct. 4, 2013. Both were 53 and of Bassett.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">There have been no arrests in the case.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The two women recalled that before Ricky Dodson\u2019s remains were found, authorities seemed to believe he was responsible for Purdy\u2019s death.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cBut even if he had done it, I think he would have called and told me he had done something wrong and wouldn\u2019t be around,\u201d Polly Dodson said. \u201cHe wouldn\u2019t want me to worry.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Two days after Purdy\u2019s remains were found, Polly Dodson said she and other family members rode to the area.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThere were police cars all up and down that road. We turned and went down another road \u2013 it was the road where they finally found Ricky\u2019s body. We saw a bunch of buzzards circling and flying around\u201d out in the nearby woods, Polly Dodson said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At the time, \u201cI said they were migrating. I didn\u2019t think any more about it. Now, I wish we would have stopped and looked. I would have hated to find him,\u201d but Polly Dodson said she also hated the idea of her son being in the woods for two months.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cRicky was always happy-go-lucky. If somebody made him mad, he\u2019d let them know it, but he could come up with a joke off the top of his head,\u201d she said and recalled a family trip to the Pigeon Forge\/Gatlinburg area of Tennessee.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe were in a little restaurant across the road from where people were bungee jumping, and Ricky kept us laughing,\u201d she said. \u201cWhen they got ready to leave, one couple stopped by our table and said they didn\u2019t mean to interrupt, but they had more fun listening to him than they did\u201d attending a popular attraction. \u201cRicky would have made a good comedian.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She also wishes local authorities were investigating the case.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cRicky hardly knew anybody in Franklin County. It wasn\u2019t someplace he hung out in,\u201d she said. \u201cHe knew people in Henry County.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said because the bodies were found in Franklin County, authorities there are heading the investigation, with his office assisting.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Franklin County Sheriff\u2019s investigator Sandra Ingram and Lt. J.P Nolen did not immediately return calls for comment.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">With no arrests in the case and few updates, \u201cI get more and more depressed as it goes on,\u201d Polly Dodson said. \u201cIt really has affected me. I can\u2019t seem to get away from it.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Polly Dodson fears she\u2019s becoming a hoarder. She can\u2019t bear to part with anything of sentimental value. \u201cI used to joke about turning into a hermit and I pretty much have done that,\u201d she added.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Although she appreciates the help her other children and grandchildren provide now, \u201cRicky was always my helper. I think that\u2019s why I don\u2019t do anything anymore,\u201d Polly Dodson said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She and Hylton both say not knowing who killed the two and why is hard.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hylton hopes someone with knowledge of the incident will give authorities leads in the case.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFinding his body did bring us some closure, but not hearing anything is just driving us crazy,\u201d Hylton said. An arrest \u201cis not going to change anything or bring them back, but at least we\u2019ll know. We just keep praying\u201d for resolution.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Anyone with information may call the Henry County Sheriff\u2019s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Franklin County Sheriff\u2019s Office at (540) 483-3000.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>