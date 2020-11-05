<div><figure id="attachment_40458" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-40458" style="width: 203px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img data-attachment-id="40458" data-permalink="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/?attachment_id=40458" data-orig-file="https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?fit=1920%2C2560&ssl=1" data-orig-size="1920,2560" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta='{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}' data-image-title="Fire3" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?fit=225%2C300&ssl=1" data-large-file="https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?fit=768%2C1024&ssl=1" class=" wp-image-40458" src="https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3.jpg?resize=203,271&ssl=1" alt="" width="203" height="271" srcset="https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?resize=225%2C300&ssl=1 225w, https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C1024&ssl=1 768w, https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?resize=1152%2C1536&ssl=1 1152w, https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C2048&ssl=1 1536w, https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?resize=600%2C800&ssl=1 600w, https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/11\/Fire3-scaled.jpg?w=1920&ssl=1 1920w" sizes="(max-width: 203px) 100vw, 203px" data-recalc-dims="1"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-40458" class="wp-caption-text"><br>An afternoon fire on Nov. 4 gutted Justin and Melissa Montgomery\u2019s Patrick Springs home. The fire was determined to be electrical in nature, authorities said. (Photos by Taylor Boyd)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Justin and Melissa Montgomery lost all of their belongings when a Nov. 4 afternoon blaze gutted at their mobile home in Patrick Springs, according to Eric O\u2019Connell, of the Patrick County Sheriff\u2019s Office.<\/p>\n<p>The blaze was caused by an electrical issue, O\u2019Connell said.<\/p>\n<p>A Certified Fire Investigator (CFI) and a Special Agent with the Virginia State Police, Matthew Wade, was called to investigate the scene and determine the cause of the fire, O\u2019Connell said.<\/p>\n<p>The home, a house trailer on Ronald Street, was \u201cstill dripping\u201d with water from firefighters\u2019 efforts when Wade arrived at the scene, O\u2019Connell said.<\/p>\n<p>After conducting his investigation, Wade \u201cmade a 100 percent determination the fire was electrical in nature,\u201d O\u2019Connell said.<\/p>\n<p>Twelve to 14 hours before that blaze, and in a \u201ccompletely separate incident,\u201d O\u2019Connell said a small fire, involving \u201cpolitical memorabilia, political flags,\u201d occurred at the Montgomery\u2019s home. He added the small fire occurred at 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, at least 12 hours before the house fire. It was outside and is unrelated to the house fire, he added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire to political memorabilia located outside of the home. That fire occurred at least 12-hours earlier and is unrelated to the house fire, according to authorities.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The earlier fire is \u201cbeing investigated due to a suspicion of potential arson,\u201d O\u2019Connell said.<\/p>\n<p>A Gofundme page was created to help the Montgomery family.<\/p>\n<p>Donations may be made at <a href="https:\/\/www.gofundme.com\/f\/justin-amp-melissa-lost-everything-in-a-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1bv_t7NCzCCdIxFgvv4m231PAMIrhp59bfxUOo9cZnNRVBFhT9BCZcYkA">https:\/\/www.gofundme.com\/f\/justin-amp-melissa-lost-everything-in-a-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0B2Dv7UuBzNgDaaULhG_JlwphmZFNzGOIh0hSD_KVLfJ24j00zf8yw8RY<\/a>, according to online information.<\/p>\n<p><strong><em>\u201cThis is a developing story. Updates are expected later this afternoon.\u201d<\/em><\/strong><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>