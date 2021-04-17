US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
By ERIC TUCKER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday the U.S. is expelling...
By ERIC TUCKER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Thursday the U.S. is expelling...
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON (AP) — One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the...
By JULIE WATSON and ANITA SNOW Associated Press SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a Washington, D.C., suburb, Black and Latino...
By JULIE WATSON and ANITA SNOW Associated Press SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a Washington, D.C., suburb, Black and Latino...
By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer BRUSSELS (AP) — At its start, America's war in Afghanistan was about retribution...
By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — The attorney for the former officer charged with killing George Floyd says...