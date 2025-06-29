By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — When a Jeep started floating by Logan Siburt’s window on June 15, he and his family knew it was time to leave their second floor apartment.

Siburt was one of the residents left stranded by the Fairmont Village Apartment building’s partial collapse to the Father’s Day Flood. However, Siburt is one of several residents who say there were pre-existing problems with the building’s maintenance, including leaks and a drainage system that had to be cleared several times a week, which made the eventual collapse unsurprising.

So when Texas-based Signature Landmark Properties LLC, approached him with a lease termination and release agreement that would refund of his 50% rent for the month of June and return his security deposit in exchange for no admission of liability and non-disparagement, he balked.

“This is bullcrap,” Siburt said. “They’re trying to sweep it under the rug because they know that us people, know that there’s a lot more wrong with that building.”

