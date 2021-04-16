Analysis: Biden takes a risk pulling troops from Afghanistan
By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer BRUSSELS (AP) — At its start, America's war in Afghanistan was about retribution...
By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer BRUSSELS (AP) — At its start, America's war in Afghanistan was about retribution...
By DAVID KOENIG, BRIAN SLODYSKO and MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writers Big business has ratcheted up its objections to proposals...
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writers Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a...
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — A study of the public's attitude toward the press reveals...
By LINDSEY TANNER and MARTHA IRVINE Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — The stranger's call came when Dianne Green needed it...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28....