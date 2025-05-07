By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — State lawmakers and utility companies agree — if West Virginia is going to move toward becoming an economic power, it’s going to need more electricity.

The topics of electrical deficits, data centers and microgrids all were among those discussed during the West Virginia Manufacturing Energy Growth summit Monday at Oglebay Park Resort’s Wilson Lodge. The event concludes today.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey has signed into law House Bill 2014, which establishes the certified microgrid development program in the state.

It also encourages data centers to locate in West Virginia and generate their own power sources through microgrids.

West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; State Senate President Randy Smith, R-Preston; Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam; and Bob Fehrenbacher, R-Wood discussed the importance of the bill during a legislative session.

