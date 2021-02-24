<div><figure id="attachment_69548" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69548" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69548" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-1--1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69548" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Shawn Nowlin<br>Closed at the moment because of renovations, the Sheetz on West Main Street is expected to reopen in the spring.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Shawn Nowlin<br>\n<a href="mailto:shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org">shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>Extensive renovations at the Salem Sheetz at 1340 West Main Street, known also as store #333, are currently happening. Intended to bring the convenience store up to par with other Sheetz locations in the area, work on the store began in December and is expected to continue for at least seven more weeks. Once complete, the renovated store will be more than 6,000 square feet and feature a new store design.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to inside and outside seating, the new Sheetz will also have the ability to fuel ten vehicles at a time. A car wash will also be an additional feature.<\/p>\n<p>Said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner, \u201cStore #333 is currently expected to reopen around the end of April.\u00a0 All store team members who worked at this location were offered positions at other area Sheetz while construction is ongoing.\u00a0 We are looking forward to getting the doors back open for the people of that area.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_69549" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69549" style="width: 495px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-69549" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-2-.jpg" alt="" width="495" height="330" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-2-.jpg 700w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-2--300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/MAIN-2--600x400.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 495px) 100vw, 495px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69549" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Shawn Nowlin<br>Once complete, the renovated store will feature both inside and outside seating.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Salem native Raheem Gardner says one day he was pulling up to get gas at the Sheetz location, and two weeks later when he returned, as he put it, \u201cthey were under construction. I know a lot of people are like me and can\u2019t wait for the convenience store to reopen.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Salem #333 store is one of two Sheetz locations in the city. The other, store #325, at 1435 Apperson Drive, went through a similar renovation phase last year. Sheetz loyalists regularly point to the following reasons why they prefer the store over other options: specialty drinks, the espresso bar, Sheetz Card and MTO (made-to-order).<\/p>\n<p>Dominique Coleman, 51, says she\u2019s been going to the Salem Sheetz for years. \u201cStopping by the store was part of my weekly schedule. The first thing I\u2019m going to do when they reopen is use my Sheetz Card to get a chocolate milkshake and order some fries,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<p>Fortune has recognized Sheetz as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials. Other notable honors the company has won over the years include the Silver Plate Award from the International Food Manufacturers Association as well as the Alternative Fuels Leader of the Year Award from Convenience Store News.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe appreciate the investment Sheetz has made in our community, first with the store on Apperson and now this one. This new store will be a great addition to West Main Street. It will have a brick exterior, new landscaping and a new car wash,\u201d Salem City Planner Ben Tripp.<\/p>\n<p>Open 24 hours a day, unless for renovation purposes or rare occasions, Sheetz stores never close.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>