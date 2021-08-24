CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 A former employee at a federal prison in West Virginia was ordered to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty to inappropriate contact with an inmate, a prosecutor said.\r\n\r\nHeather D. Obrad, formerly employed at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, pleaded guilty in March to one count of abusive sexual contact, according to a news release Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard's office. She admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate from August to October 2020, the release said.\r\n\r\nShe was also ordered to pay a $5,500 fine.\r\n\r\nObrad, 27, of Granville, was a secretary at the facility, the prosecutor's office said.