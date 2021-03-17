Evaline Rhodes Martin, age 87, of Moneta, Virginia, formerly of Hillsboro, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Bedford Hospice House in Bedford, Virginia.

Born June 5, 1933, near Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Ellen Seabolt Rhodes.

Evaline had worked as a nurse aide at Denmar and was a caregiver for many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Martin; son, Ellis Sharp; sisters, Margaret Harrison, Maggie Lane and Ruth Coffee; brothers, James Lane, Jimmie Lane and Henry Rhodes.

She is survived by her daughter, Leta Sharp Atkins, of Moneta, Virginia; son, Dale Sharp; brother, Winter Rhodes; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Per her request, the body was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.