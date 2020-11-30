Lewisburg-Eva Beatrice Marshall-Smith, 85, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Alderson, the daughter of the late John Albert and Eliza Robinson Marshall and the goddaughter of Gladys Crawford.

After graduating high school, Eva graduated from Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. She retired as a Physician Assistant at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Alderson. Eva was a devout Christian who attended Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Lewisburg. Her love for gardening, fishing, writing poetry, watching westerns, and singing will be remembered by all that knew her. Her family was her priority. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always taking care of others and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Artis (Sandra) of Roanoke, VA and Kyle DuBois Jackson (Jennifer) of Macomb, MI; her daughters, Susan Ebbs Hartwell (Ronnie) of Charlotte, NC and Dr. Sandi Fields (Lamont) of Summerfield, NC; her grandchildren, Kyla Jackson of Erlangen, Germany; Tamisha Trent and Mateja Kormann of Roanoke, VA, Thomas Cooper of Langley, British Columbia, Anthony Rodriguez of Greeley, CO, Kyle Jackson of Macomb, MI and Zoa Fields of Summerfield, NC; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Hattie Mae Jackson, John Albert Marshall, Jr., Bettie Allen, Virginia Allen, Edward Allen, William Allen, and Samuel Allen, and her grandson Jeremiah Stephens.

The Eastern Greenbrier Senior Center and the Committee on Aging were instrumental in her being able to live independently. They treated her like family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eastern Greenbrier Senior Center, 110 Taylor Lane Ronceverte, WV 24970, or Greenbrier County Committee on Aging, P.O Box 556 Rupert, WV 25984.

Graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Trails End Cemetery, Clintonville, where Rev. Ron Sherrod officiated.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family at lobbanfh.com