<div><p>Eugene P. Galford, age 89, of Marlinton, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Lewisburg.<\/p>\n<p>Born January 19, 1932, at Onoto, he was a son of the late Emmett and Delanie Beverage Galford.<\/p>\n<p>Eugene was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways as a storekeeper. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and member of the VFW and Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Goldie Beck, Azala Scalise and Jenny Galford; brothers, Delbert, Albert, Garland, Milburn and Cecil Galford.<\/p>\n<p>He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Beuttner, and husband, Lou, of Paden City, and Karen McCoy, and husband, Steve, of Droop; sisters, Ruth Golby and Jewell Deason; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.<\/p>\n<p>Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021. <\/p>\n<p>Funeral service will be at Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, with Pastor Donnie Brown officiating. <\/p>\n<p>Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.<\/p>\n<p>In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene.<\/p><\/div>