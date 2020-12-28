<div><p>DALEVILLE \u2013 During its final meeting of 2020, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a request to change the county\u2019s Comprehensive Plan\u2019s Future Land Use Map and Sewer and Water Infrastructure Maps after rejecting a similar request in July.<\/p>\n<p>Representing Elizabeth Ann Demaury and Michael and Melinda Amos, Family Builders, LLC, of Daleville requested authorization to forward to allow the expansion of public sewer and water on two plots of land on Etzler Road property, across from Botetourt Sports Complex.<\/p>\n<p>By the supervisors approving the <span style="font-size: medium">Comprehensive Plan\u2019s Water and Sewer infrastructure Map, the county\u2019s Planning Commission will now hear the request first, then hold a public hearing on the matter and then a final public hearing before the board<\/span><span style="color: #444444"><span style="font-size: medium">.<\/span><\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="color: #444444"><span style="font-size: medium">The request in July asked for a Traditional Neighborhood Design Use District for a proposed subdivision to have included 175-single-dwellings, 618-multi-family dwelling and 70,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.<\/span><\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="color: #444444"><span style="font-size: medium">The approved proposal also asks for the rezoning from A1, agricultural to R1, residential.<\/span><\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="color: #444444"><span style="font-size: medium">Additionally, the supervisors approved an appropriation of more than $200,000. The county will hire seven full-time emergency service workers to serve in the Blue Ridge area after the ending of the area\u2019s ambulance service. <\/span><\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="color: #444444"><span style="font-size: medium">The recruits must attend the Fire and EMS Academy for training before heading to the station. <\/span><\/span><\/p><\/div>