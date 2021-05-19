H.E. White Students of the Month
By: Betty Lee We are finishing up the year strong at H.E. White. These students went above and beyond to...
The Clay County Landmarks Commission and Historical Society met April 7, 2021 in the Clay County Library. Present were Jannette...
The Clay County Historical Society is requesting help to update our 2011 cemetery book. Are you interested in helping to...
By: Betty Lee The McKinney family. Clay Lumber opened this week under new ownership. Garron McKinney, 36, of Triplett Ridge...
By Allen Hamrick Drew Ferrebee making it look easy. Allen Hamrick photo The Panther track team traveled to Roane County...
By Allen Hamrick Curtis Litton draws first blood with three points. Allen Hamrick photo. Well, the season ended for the...