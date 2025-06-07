By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — Employees at The Health Plan in West Virginia showed Wednesday they are willing to walk a “Mountaineer Mile” and lead the way toward improving health and fitness throughout the state.

The Health Plan kicked off its version of the Mountaineer Mile Wednesday at its Wheeling and Charleston offices. The move was inspired by Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s Mountaineer Mile initiative, which encourages state residents to get out and walk in state parks.

“Today is going to be a fun event because we actually brought all of our employees back to the office on Jan. 1, and this is an opportunity to do something together as a team and as an entire company,” explained Jeff Knight, CEO and president of The Health Plan. “It will also get us into healthy living and some exercise while we do it.”

Knight said “almost everybody” who works in the building came out to walk on Wednesday, though a few did stay back “to answer the phones.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2025/06/employees-at-the-health-plan-make-strides-toward-healthier-lifestyles/