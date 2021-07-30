<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><h2 style="text-align: center;">Thank You For Being A Subscriber<a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-1-scaled.jpg"><br>\n<\/a><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-scaled.jpg"><img class="alignleft wp-image-63678 size-medium" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-139x300.jpg" alt="" width="139" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-139x300.jpg 139w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-768x1653.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-476x1024.jpg 476w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-713x1536.jpg 713w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-951x2048.jpg 951w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-300x646.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-600x1292.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-750x1615.jpg 750w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-1140x2454.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-scaled-502x1080.jpg 1200w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/front-6-scaled.jpg 502w" sizes="(max-width: 139px) 100vw, 139px"><\/a><\/h2>\n<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/mm073121web.pdf">Click Here To Download PDF<\/a><br>\nOR<br>\n<a href="https:\/\/eeditions.mountainmedianews.com\/mountainmessenger\/mm073121">View eEdition Online<\/a><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<hr>\n<p>The staff of Mountain Media News thanks you for subscribing to our publication. We will do everything possible to publish to the standards you expect. This publication is intended solely for the subscriber and by viewing the eEdition online is agreeing not to share the user preferences with other persons. If you are experiencing technical difficulty, please <a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/contact-us\/">contact us\u00a0<\/a>or call us at 304-647-5724<\/p><\/div>