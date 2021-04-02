VIRGINIA: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY Case No. CL19002363-00
COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Complainant, v. N M ORR, ET AL., Respondent(s)....
COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Complainant, v. N M ORR, ET AL., Respondent(s)....
Presenting the club’s Citizen of the Year award to Gavin Faulkner (center) are Blacksburg Rotary Club President Arthur Shaheen (left)...
The Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport has been awarded $142,736.33 for improvements: the installation of additional security cameras and land...
Retiring on June 30, Diane Akers helped launch the Blacksburg Partnership, a private economic development group, in 2002 Diane Akers,...
Located at 215 Roanoke St., Christiansburg’s Free Clinic of the New River Valley is among 26 community health centers in...
Photos by Kymn Davidson-Hamley Christiansburg’s Elijah Brubaker sacks Cave Spring’s quarterback.in Friday’s 23-6 win. With Drew Lloyd (left) blocking to...