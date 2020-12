By Bobby Bordelon

Emergency responders in Greenbrier Valley are responding to a second fire near Williamsburg on Tuesday, December 8.

Coming on the heels of a fatal fire near Asbury, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and local fire departments have responded to the scene.

The fire emerged at a residence before 3:30 p.m. on Flynn Creek Road near Williamsburg.

See the Mountain Messenger for more on this story as it develops.