CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for three counties following heavy rains that caused significant local flooding.

The emergency was declared for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties.

The severe rainstorm Friday caused flooding and power outages and blocked roads in the three counties, state officials said. More rainstorms are expected in coming days.

The governor authorized the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support the rain-swamped counties and to use all state resources necessary, officials said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the body of a West Virginia man who was swept away in floodwaters while operating a farm tractor has been recovered, authorities said.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the man was identified as Denver Edmunds, 63, of Milton, media outlets reported. His body was recovered Friday evening.

Crews were on the scene much of the day searching for Edmunds, including members of the sheriff’s department, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Heavy rains Friday resulted in rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep. Schools were dismissed early Friday afternoon in Cabell and Wayne counties. First responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.

In Cabell County, homes in Enslow Park, Barboursville, Milton and along Fourpole Creek experienced high water and led to some families abandoning their homes or requiring rescue from the Huntington Fire Department, The Herald-Dispatch reported.