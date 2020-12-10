Elwood Elmore, 88 of New Castle, passed away on Friday, December 4. He was born on February 8, 1932, in Paint Bank, Virginia, to Letcher and Verlie T. Elmore. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Norma Lee Elmore; sons, Calvin Wayne Elmore and Carl Ray Elmore; brother, Stanley, Russell Sr., Ross, and Dallas Elmore.

Elwood retired from the Virginia Dept. of Transportation in 1991 with over 39 years of service. He was a skilled motor grader operator, precision machinist and he enjoyed working on small engines.

Those left to cherish his memory are son and daughter-in-law Claude and Kim Elmore of Welch, WV; daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Kevan Romeo of New Castle; brother, Craig Elmore of New Castle; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, at Paitsel Funeral Home with Mitchell Deskins officiating. Interment followed at Crowder Family Cemetery. The family received friends one-hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com