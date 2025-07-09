What students can expect to see in August

By Samantha Smith, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Elior Collegiate Dining is partnering with West Virginia University to provide dining services effective immediately, according to Shauna Johnson, executive director of strategic communications.

Formerly known as Aladdin Campus Dining, Elior Collegiate Dining will operate with the University under the name WVU Hospitality Group, replacing WVU Dining Services, Johnson said. Services will be provided by WVU Hospitality Group on the University’s Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser campuses.

The one-year bridge contract follows the University’s termination of its contract with Sodexo, the previous dining services provider. While a contract extension has not been made, Travis Young, senior president of education for Elior North America, said he believes there will be a “long-term contract.”

“[It’s a] one-year [contract], but the hope is, and we believe it’ll happen, is that we start negotiating fairly soon to do an extension of that and making it a long-term contract,” he said.

Read more: https://www.thedaonline.com/news/university/elior-collegiate-dining-to-be-wvu-s-new-dining-partner/article_89b998ca-e540-4e96-b026-9d1a159d89d4.html