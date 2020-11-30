Lewisburg-Edward Leslie Owens, Sr., 87, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Harper Mills Nursing Home in Beckley.

He was born Nov. 20, 1933, at Rocky Mount, NC, a son of the late Eddie Owens and Anna Elizabeth Hollingsworth Meadows.

He was a retired Baltimore City Fire Fighter, a member of Grace Bible Church and was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. He was a member of Tri-County V.F.W. Post No. 6723.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Shortridge Owens; daughter, Debra Ann Owens; two sons, Edward Leslie Owens, Jr. and William Eugene Johnson; he is also survived by his grandchildren, Daniel Jeremiah Downes, Edward Leslie Owens, III, Megan Nicole Reedy, Stephanie Nicole Johnson and Marissa Ann Downes; and great-grandchildren, Arianna Downes, Diana Downes, Brett Reedy, Kaleb Reedy, Wyatt Owens and Savannah Owens.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Grace Bible Church at Asbury, with Pastor Mike Teubert officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery Clintonville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer Association.

Covid-19 restrictions of wearing a mask and social distancing will be followed.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

