Dec. 19, 2021.

Editorial: Sen. Manchin is ethically challenged

Evidence from all corners of our planet shows the world’s environment under relentless assault of a warming climate. Freakish storms spin off lethal tornados that zig and zag and roll across the Midwestern landscape in an unseasonably warm December. Polar ice caps melt on their undersides from warmer waters rising from ancient depths. Forest fires burn all along the country’s west coast and no longer have a defined season, stretching from the beginning of the calendar to its last page. The Colorado River, which quenches the thirst of millions, both man and beast, is running dry. And yet, as we all are pushed here to this perilous precipice, a perch from which we can see all the scars, a place from which there may be no return, our senior senator, Joe Manchin, cannot bring himself to look climate change square in the eye and legislate for the salvation of man.

In the face of danger, Manchin has the look of a self-centered man who cares only about his hold on power, the next election and his personal wealth – small matters for small people when so much is at stake.

As detailed in a Washington Post story on today’s front page, Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va., is operating from a singularly advantageous position in an evenly divided Senate. Where he sits, he can and does direct the nation’s debate, dictating what policies pass muster and which are tossed into the dustbin of history.

By way of example, families all around West Virginia and the country will soon receive their last check from the Child Tax Credit program and, as such, thousands of families here at home will once again fall beneath the poverty line, their opportunities at a better life delayed if not denied by Sen. Manchin, who said out loud that he worries we are creating an entitlement society.

No one person in our government should wield the power to determine who struggles to pay their bills, who has food in the refrigerator and who can buy their kids some shoes. No one who cannot envision a generational system of affordable child care – a feature of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill – but imagines instead generations of entitlement, no one who can be so dismissive of the struggles of others, who knows not of the grinding effects of poverty, no one like that should hold the keys to the car. And no one who can assure his own wealth by passing or rejecting legislation should be sneering at those who are having trouble putting gas in the tank.

But Manchin does.

What the Washington Post story clearly shows is that Manchin is an opportunist, and a bit of a hypocrite, operating from an ethically dubious public policy position. While he shields the carbon extraction industry of his native state from further economic erosion and plays to the concerns of the legion of conservative voters back home by railing against handouts and budget-busting bills, he is simultaneously adding to the accumulation of wealth in his own business portfolio and setting the stage for his reelection.

It is fair to question the senator’s motivations.

According to The Post, Manchin’s latest financial disclosure report says that the family coal business, Enersystems, paid him a tidy $492,000 in interest, dividends and other income in 2020, and that his share of the firm is worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Manchin likes to say that his investments are in a blind trust, that he does not know how any piece of legislation would affect his holdings. But that is not true – and he knows as much. According to The Post’s story, Manchin signed a sworn statement saying he was aware of the earnings. So, no, not so blind.

It is troubling enough that in this day and age, Manchin’s business is making millions by taking waste coal from long-abandoned mines and selling it to a power plant that emits air pollution at a higher rate than any other plant in the state, but it is highly suspect that Manchin killed a major provision in the Biden climate agenda, a $150 billion plan to push coal plants toward cleaner energy. That, of course, would have inflicted serious damage to the family business.

Manchin had a choice – and he chose his bank account and his reelection over our clean air and water, over our forests and ice caps, over one-third of the Earth’s animal and plant species projected to become extinct by 2050 if current greenhouse gas emissions trajectories continue.

That, of course, would be a catastrophic loss that would irreversibly reduce biodiversity and alter both ecosystems and human societies across the globe.

It would indubitably change life as we know it – and not in a good way.

But, hey, Joe would make a tidy profit in the process.

And that, by all appearances, is what concerns our senior senator the most and what concerns us most about our senior senator.

Dec. 16, 2021.

Editorial: Future of WV’s racing industry in trouble

The coal industry and population aren’t the only things dwindling in West Virginia. Horse and dog racing, once well-attended and well-funded sports, are facing an uncertain future after years of decline.

Controversies around these sports often are couched as a moral question about the double whammy of gambling and ethical treatment of animals, but, as with many things in West Virginia, the crisis is really more about money.

State funding props up both racing industries as attendance and wagering have fallen off, and new federal regulations on horse racing will put the sport’s survival to the test.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act puts forth federal guidelines that must be followed by every track, including having a medical director on staff to promote jockey safety, along with guidelines for medication and drug use and other safety measures.

West Virginia’s two thoroughbred tracks don’t have a medical director on staff, and the cost of making that happen caused vocal concern at a meeting of the state racing commission this week. Some of the new federal mandates, with oversight from a new, nonprofit federal agency, must be implemented by July 1, 2022, while others go into effect in January 2023.

Proponents of the law point out it that will curb injuries and fatalities that have plagued horse racing in recent years.

The new federal agency, known as the HISA Authority, also can charge fees on racing licenses to pay for the new federal regulations. While large tracks in large states can take that hit, it’s bad news for the industry in a state like West Virginia, where, for two consecutive years, the tax on wagering hasn’t been enough to fully fund the racing commission’s operating expenses and payroll.

West Virginia is one of a handful of states challenging the new law in court. If the state isn’t successful there, that could mean the end of horse racing in West Virginia.

Greyhound racing, meanwhile, isn’t facing new mandates, but it has seen a similar downward trend in wagering, and the industry is wearing a target. Former Senate president Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, made eliminating state funds for winning purses his major legislative initiative last year. Carmichael’s legislation, which likely would have ended dog racing in West Virginia, had a lot of lobbyist backing.

Carmichael’s legislation failed, but the forces backing it have retained an interest in the West Virginia racing industry.

Considering all the factors, along with a pandemic that has cut into attendance and the fact that West Virginians can now do all kinds of legal wagering on their smartphones, it seems likely racing is on its way out. It’s just a question of when.

Dec. 19, 2021.

Editorial: Marshall can lead way in converting to EVs and other equipment

Marshall University has begun the process of replacing its gasoline-powered landscaping equipment with machinery that operates on battery power, and its South Charleston campus is considering replacing part of its fleet of gasoline-powered vehicles with electric vehicles.

This conversion raises an important question: Why not?

At a meeting of the university’s Board of Governors this month, Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations, said the physical plant is trading out some of its gasoline-powered equipment for battery-powered.

While the physical plant isn’t ready to make a full switch to electric, it has invested $53,000 to move to battery-operated items such as leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, a zero-turn riding lawn mower and more, Jones said.

“We’re not quite ready to turn over all of our motor vehicles, but as a result we are making a $53,000 investment to replace all of our landscaping equipment from gas-powered to battery-operated,” she said.

“Here’s something from a faculty member that brought an idea, we’ve taken it, we’ve piloted it, and it’s worked well,” she added. “We were a little concerned and thought that the staff would be apprehensive about trying something new, but they really are enjoying the product.”

Board members commented how quiet the items would make the campus. Noise abatement alone makes the idea of converting from gasoline-powered equipment to electric equipment worth considering, but there are many other good reasons, of course. Those include reducing air pollution and reducing time and money spent on equipment maintenance.

President Jerome Gilbert, who was attending his final board meeting as president, said the South Charleston campus is researching electric options to replace eight to 10 vehicles nearing the end of their lives. Most of the vehicles’ use is traveling between the Huntington and South Charleston campuses — a round trip of less than 100 miles.

Marshall has the resources to build a charging station at the South Charleston campus or at Huntington or both, so concerns about recharging the vehicles shouldn’t be a problem. Again, while the initial purchase price could be higher, the long-term savings in using electric vehicles could result in a net savings over their useful lives.

American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, has announced plans to convert much of its vehicle fleet to electric power. That’s understandable from a power company, of course. UPS has used tractor-trailers fueled by compressed natural gas for several years.

Large institutions and corporations can afford to lead the way in alternative fuels, where smaller operations and individuals might not be able to afford the upfront costs and other problems that come with being early adopters. Marshall’s experience in large-scale use of electric-powered landscaping equipment and highway vehicles should help the rest of the region determine whether their life cycle costs, advantages and disadvantages justify such a change for the rest of us.

