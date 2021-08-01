The (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch. July 27, 2021.\r\n\r\nEditorial: COVID vaccine lottery flop reveals distrust in government\r\n\r\nGov. Jim Justice\u2019s plan to increase West Virginia\u2019s vaccination rate against COVID-19 by using a lottery to give away cash and prizes has turned out to be a bust.\r\n\r\nAs reported by HD Media\u2019s Phil Kabler, Justice\u2019s shopping spree for luxury pickups has cost taxpayers slightly more than $1 million to date, as revealed in documents obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request. That bill covers the purchase of 13 of the 14 total trucks to be given away, according to invoices released by the Governor\u2019s Office.\r\n\r\nThat includes an $83,109 Dodge Ram Longhorn 4x4, a $74,341 Jeep Gladiator and a $55,172 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma was the least expensive purchase to date. A $91,797 Chevrolet Silverado was the most expensive.\r\n\r\nJustice has said purchases of sweepstakes prizes, as well as the weekly $1 million cash prizes, are being paid from unexpended federal CARES Act funds the state received in 2020.\r\n\r\nAccording to the State Auditor\u2019s Office, as of July 19, West Virginia had a balance of $578.68 million from the original $1.27 billion of CARES Act appropriations.\r\n\r\nWhether it was a good idea to spend $1 million for 13 trucks given to people who might have been vaccinated before Justice announced his lottery plan is one question. The money spent on the trucks is less than one-half of 1% of the CARES Act money sitting unused somewhere.\r\n\r\nThe more basic problem is that the lottery has not improved the state\u2019s vaccination rate. Most people who trusted the vaccines enough to get them have already done so. But why do so many people not trust them?\r\n\r\nThe list of likely answers would probably fill this page and spill over into the next one. The common theme would be lack of trust \u2014 of vaccines in general, of the speed at which these were developed, of government in general. This is not a problem unique to West Virginia. Other states, even those with lotteries to reward people who have been vaccinated, have not of themselves been able to improve rates much.\r\n\r\nThis distrust has been brewing for years. Remember President Barack Obama\u2019s birth certificate and the 9\/11 truther movement? And others of the past decade? Why should COVID-19 be different?\r\n\r\nJustice himself would play a miniscule role in the distrust of the vaccines. Most of it comes from the federal government under two administrations of two parties. There have been questions about the source of the virus. About the need for lockdowns and mask mandates. About whether the lockdowns and the mask mandates worked, and why they were imposed to begin with.\r\n\r\nYou can\u2019t buy trust, even with million-dollar prizes and luxury pickups. The vaccination lottery was a good faith effort that didn\u2019t work. The basic problem is that too many Americans have lost their trust in government and other institutions. Building it back won\u2019t be easy.\r\n\r\n___\r\n\r\nParkersburg News and Sentinel. July 24, 2021.\r\n\r\nEditorial: Bitter Pill: D.C. can\u2019t save West Virginia from its problems\r\n\r\nWest Virginia residents know it is more than just the long-flailing coal industry putting a pause on our economic growth. Other jobs are disappearing, too, as evidenced by the probable loss of 1,500 pharmaceutical plant jobs at the Viatris Inc. plant in Morgantown (formerly Mylan).\r\n\r\nLabor advocacy groups led by Bernie Sanders\u2019 Our Revolution are asking President Joe Biden to save those jobs, free market be darned. Biden is inheriting a problem that began more than a year ago when Upjohn and Mylan merged to form Viatris, and then announced it would cut 20 percent of its workforce worldwide. Rachel Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the Association for Accessible Medicine, told the Associated Press the loss of the Morgantown plant would not be a major blow to domestic production, as despite consolidation throughout the industry there are nearly 150 manufacturing sites remaining in the U.S., which produce more than 60 billion doses of generic medicines each year.\r\n\r\nStill Sanders and Co. believe the federal government should pull some strings. Our Revolution wants Biden to use the Defense Production Act to stop the plant closure.\r\n\r\n\u201cOnce a new strategy is in place that aligns the plant\u2019s physical assets with our national interests, the plant can be retrofitted as needed and current workers can be rehired,\u201d said a letter to Biden, from Our Revolution.\r\n\r\nOf course it would be wonderful if Viatris or another employer could find a way to retrofit, rehire, retrain and reopen, to save those 1,500 jobs. Development officials in Monongalia County and at the state level should be scrambling to find a private company willing to run a facility here in the Mountain State.\r\n\r\nBut we\u2019ve done a horrific job over the past few years of portraying ourselves as the kind of state on which a major employer would be willing to take a chance \u2014 even in a place like Morgantown. It is not the federal government\u2019s responsibility to clean up that mess and create a situation in which the people filling those 1,500 jobs are beholden to King Bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., for their employment.\r\n\r\nOne can hardly blame Sanders for trying. Creating dependency on the federal government is what he does. But officials here in West Virginia should be taking an honest look at the situation and working toward a solution that creates opportunities not just for the 1,500 people who may lose their jobs in Morgantown, but for all of us.\r\n\r\n___\r\n\r\nCharleston Gazette-Mail. July 21, 2021.\r\n\r\nEditorial: Pandora\u2019s Box is open with online charters\r\n\r\nWest Virginia Board of Education member Stan Maynard made an astute observation last week during a meeting at which the board authorized legislation allowing online-only charter schools.\r\n\r\nHe noted how education leaders and Gov. Jim Justice had demanded schools reopen to in-person learning in January, when the pandemic was still raging, using the argument that online education was inadequate. So, naturally, authorizing charter schools that are completely online and lack the same accountability as public schools seemed counterintuitive.\r\n\r\n\u201cI just have a concern we\u2019ve opened Pandora\u2019s Box and somebody can step through,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s pretzel logic, much in the same vein of Republican legislators mocking COVID-19 precautions during the legislative session, but using the threat of the virus as an excuse to keep the public out while checking off long-time wish-list items \u2014 charter schools among them.\r\n\r\nMaynard wasn\u2019t concerned enough to vote against the policy changes \u2014 which also allow for more brick-and-mortar charter schools in the state, and establish a non-elected committee to approve those charters so they can bypass the authority of local school boards. Debra Sullivan was the only board member to vote no.\r\n\r\nStill, a good point is a good point. Pandora\u2019s Box is open. Many GOP legislators wanted public money for private charters, with the spiteful bonus of sticking it to the unions that represent public school teachers. They got it.\r\n\r\nWhat did they really win? Well, the studies say poorer education results for children in a state with the third-oldest population in the country and the largest loss of population over the past 10 years.\r\n\r\nIn a column last year, University of Notre Dame sociology professor Mark Berends noted that, in Indiana, when children went from public school to online charters, \u201cthese kids\u2019 achievement drops like a ton of bricks.\u201d\r\n\r\nBerends authored a peer-reviewed study on Indiana\u2019s online charter schools, which found the student-to-teacher ratio was approximately 100 to one.\r\n\r\nThe Stanford University Center for Research on Education also found that online charters didn\u2019t make the grade in a study, with center director Margaret E. Raymond telling The Washington Post, \u201cIt is literally as if the kid did not go to school for an entire year.\u201d\r\n\r\nYet another study, from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, found that online charter students in Ohio were lower achieving than public school students and didn\u2019t perform as well on standardized testing.\r\n\r\nAgain, though, the best and most recent evidence is that West Virginia\u2019s own leaders \u2014 such as Justice and state schools superintendent Clayton Burch \u2014 told the entire state in January that kids had to go back to school, because online learning was failing them.\r\n\r\nBut unbridled, unchecked online charters are now apparently good for the state\u2019s children? Some of these folks probably need a chiropractor after all of that contortion.\r\n\r\n___\r\n\r\nBluefield Daily Telegraph. July 27, 2021.\r\n\r\nEditorial: Help with demos: Swope seeking federal fundings\r\n\r\nThe Democratic-controlled Congress is doling out unprecedented amounts of money to the states, and its happening so quickly that it is difficult to keep track of who is getting what and where all of this money is actually going to.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why West Virginia State Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is now trying to find out if any of the federal stimulus dollars coming out of Washington can be put to good use addressing a very specific problem in southern West Virginia.\r\n\r\nSwope is looking for an answer on whether funding from the so-called American Rescue Plan can be used to help with the removal of abandoned, dilapidated and condemned structures across the region and state. Locally, it is estimated that McDowell County alone has between 5,000 to 8,000 abandoned structures that need to be demolished.\r\n\r\nA recent study from West Virginia University found that it could cost as much as $500 million to remove all of the abandoned and dilapidated structures that can be found across the state.\r\n\r\nLegislation recently introduced by Swope, and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, authorizes the state Department of Environmental Protection to develop the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. However, funding must still be found to assist with the removal of dilapidated structures across the region and state.\r\n\r\n\u201cHopefully some of the federal stimulus money going out can be applied to this,\u201d Swope said in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph. \u201cThe federal government is sending a significant amount of stimulus money to every city and every county. It\u2019s not clear if demolition of properties is eligible for that. I want to get that clarified.\u201d\r\n\r\nSwope says he also has reached out to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for a clarification on whether the federal dollars can be used to assist with demolitions.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately, there is still some confusion surrounding what the federal stimulus dollars can and can\u2019t be used for. And some of the guidelines that have been released to the cities, towns and counties contains wording that is somewhat vague.\r\n\r\nIt is our hope that Swope can get a clarification on the demolition question soon, as there are many abandoned, dilapidated and condemned structures \u2014 some of which pose a threat to public safety \u2014 that can be found across the region and the state.