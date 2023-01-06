The Intelligencer. January 2, 2023.

Editorial: Natural Gas and Coal Play a Role

Even with warmer temperatures at hand, it was just a little more than a week ago that customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning.

“Demand for electricity is expected to increase through the day as the cold temperatures continue and families gather to celebrate the holiday,” the company said. “PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages. Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later.”

Yes, energy rationing and rolling blackouts appear to be affecting us now in West Virginia. It took only one winter storm to show we’re not as far from what other parts of the country experience as we think.

The last thing we should be doing here in Appalachia is neglecting the expansion and improvement of our power grid. We have reliable sources of energy — coal and natural gas — in abundance. But the push from some in Washington to move away from those sources is nearing the point where it could leave our state’s residents in the dark.

That’s not acceptable to Gov. Jim Justice, who pointed to the concerns over Christmas by noting the nation needs an all-of-the-above energy policy that continues to keep coal and natural gas power generation in the conversation.

“From the standpoint of the grid, we’re having either an ice storm in Texas and a meltdown a couple of years ago, or we’re having California brownouts one after another in the middle of summer,” Justice said. “Now we’re having an Arctic blast that comes in and before you know it, we’ve got real problems in this country. Why in the world? This is America.

“If we don’t get somebody or somebodies that’s more on their game than this pie in the sky thinking that is flying about from the ultra-left, we’re going to awaken to a weather disaster in this country that is off the chart.”

He’s right.

We have the resources to power our nation in an environmentally safe manner. As we continue our transition toward other forms of power generation, we can’t be so stubborn to leave behind what we know works.

___

Parkersburg News and Sentinel. December 28, 2022.

Editorial: Energy: Storm shows need to expand power sources

Over the weekend, customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning.

“Demand for electricity is expected to increase through the day as the cold temperatures continue and families gather to celebrate the holiday,” the company said. “PJM will continue to monitor conditions and will take additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages. Taking action to conserve energy now can help offset the need for additional actions later.”

Yep, for all our boasting about how energy rationing and rolling blackouts don’t affect us here in coal country, it took only one winter storm to show we’re not as far from all that as we think. Suggestions included lowering the temperature on thermostats, turning off non-essential appliances, equipment and electric lights (yes, even Christmas lights), postponing use of major household appliances such as dishwashers or stoves, and closing curtains and blinds to help retain heat.

Frankly, some of those tips already apply to those who worry about the size of their utility bills.

“We understand that cutting back on electricity use can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

It’s also a necessary reminder that the last thing we should be doing here in Appalachia is relying on one or two sources of energy or neglecting the expansion and improvement of our power grid. This was a single, particularly ill-timed winter storm. There will be more. Let’s use it as a reminder that the all-of-the-above energy approach some lawmakers say they are taking is essential, and must not fall victim to backward-looking devotion to “the way things have always been.”

___

The Herald-Dispatch. January 4, 2023.

Editorial: All law enforcers need dash cams and body cams

The sheriff’s departments of at least two of West Virginia’s most populous counties don’t have body cameras for their officers or dash cams for their vehicles. That needs to change.

State police and city police have body cams and dash cams, but county sheriffs don’t in part because of cost. Many people in the public may have assumed they did, but after the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty deputy Friday evening, they learned that’s not the case.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said none of the department’s cruisers has dash cameras and deputies do not have body cameras. He told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace he would be willing to talk with the county commission about buying them if money is available. All three commissioners – Kelli Sobonya, John Mandt Jr. and Liza Caldwell – told Pace they are open to the idea.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department also does not have body or dash cameras for deputies.

“We had them in the early ’90s, but they broke down and were never repaired,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told Pace.

Rutherford said his department applied for a state grant, but it was turned down about three weeks ago.

“It’s an expensive project,” he said. “We estimated about $1.2 million for the equipment and a staff position to file, store and retrieve information for the courts and Freedom of Information Act requests.”

Rodney Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said his organization does not keep data on the counties that have body and dash cameras for deputies.

“It’s agency by agency, depending on funding,” he said. “I’d say many are in the same situation as Kanawha and Cabell counties.”

Both Miller and Rutherford say without some kind of state or federal grant, it’s nearly impossible for a county to find the funds.

“Even if you try to spread the costs out over a three-year period, it’s still hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Rutherford said. “Without federal or state grant assistance, it’s hard for counties to come up with the funding needed to do it.”

The matter of dash cams and body cams goes beyond accident investigations. It’s a way to protect law enforcement, and it’s a way to protect the public from officers who abuse their authority or who go beyond what the law allows them to do. In short, it’s about accountability for all involved.

A law enforcement officer without a body cam or a cruiser without a dash cam is like a business without a website. In today’s society, it’s expected. Cameras enhance safety and accountability. They are an expected expense for law enforcement agencies.

As they prepare for their annual session, legislators will be deluged with requests for money from this year’s anticipated budget surplus. Reserving part of that surplus for dash cams and body cams would be a logical request.

