Parkersburg News and Sentinel. September 8, 2022.

Editorial: Addiction: Momentum on our side but battles remain

There’s nothing to celebrate in news that the number of drug overdose deaths is increasing across the country. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Provision Drug Overdose Death Counts did hold one piece of positive news for West Virginia. We are one of only six states in the country that showed improvement in decreasing the number of overdose deaths over the past year.

For the U.S. as a whole, there has been a 6.6% increase. In the Mountain State, there was a 3.63% decrease between March 2021 and March 2022. Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia also showed improvement.

“West Virginia is starting to plateau and likely seeing a slight downward trend,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, according to a report by WBOY. “We are encouraged by CDC’s data and will continue our efforts to end West Virginia’s substance use epidemic.”

Just as important as the focus purely on reducing substance abuse, addiction and overdose deaths in our state must be the work to improve the socio-cultural and economic conditions that have driven so many to hopelessness and a life of addiction.

We’ve got to offer the education and opportunities that will support good-paying jobs — and we’ve got to allow our economy to be diversified to the degree that those good-paying jobs are plentiful here. We’ve got to work toward providing better mental health resources for those who are struggling; and help a more healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone.

We can do it, West Virginia. The momentum is in our favor, but only if we keep tackling the WHOLE problem.

___

The Intelligencer. September 7, 2022.

Editorial: Let’s Clean Up West Virginia

Our mountains and valleys are a wonder unmatched anywhere in the country.

But too often, we fail to respect what visitors to our state travel just to see.

Litter (and sometimes large appliances) accumulates at our roadsides at an alarming rate. One wonders why drivers don’t simply wait until they can get to a trash can to toss out their garbage, but such behavior remains a true mystery.

So, it is up to the rest of us to clean up after these folks. To that end, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24.

Division of Highways and Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan officials are partnering to get the public involved in cleaning up nearly 70,000 miles of state highways and roads.

Groups that sign up to participate will receive garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests for volunteers, and the state will dispose of the trash. Just contact the county Division of Highways garage for the supplies.

This is not a job for smaller children, so volunteers should be at least 12 years old, but otherwise, the project can be taken on by individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic groups … anyone interested in making sure West Virginia’s scenic roadways are as beautiful as they can be. But those who hope to help must register by Sept. 16 at 800-322-5530 or dep.aah@wv.gov.

It is a shame to have to organize such an event, but because we have among us those who care little for our wild and wonderful landscape, others must step up to get the job done. If you are able to organize a volunteer effort, please do.

___

Parkersburg News and Sentinel. September 8, 2022.

Editorial: Highway cleanup effort needs help

END