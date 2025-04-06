The Weirton Daily Times

A bill making its way through the West Virginia Legislature this session would aim to allow legislators to decide which of their records are available to the public.

The Freedom of Information Act is in place to provide processes for the public to view and obtain copies of public records. With a few exceptions, this means documents created for the purpose of doing the people’s business by a governmental entity, whether a school board, county commission, city council or a chamber of the West Virginia Legislature.

If House Bill 3412 is passed, though, it would allow the Legislature to create its own rules, deciding for itself which records would be available to the public, how long the body has to provide those records, any fees to charge, etc.

It’s a shame some in the Legislature feel they should have their own set of rules while everyone else has to follow those already established. To be blunt, they’re not that special and should be able to comply just as everyone else when it comes to answering to the people.

