Fee to Increase a Bit on Cell Phone Bills

The Inter-Mountain

It was a headline-grabber indeed for those who chose to present a change by the West Virginia Public Service Commission as meaning cell phone BILLS increasing 10% in the state. But the reality is significantly less frightening.

Beginning July 1, cell phone users in the Mountain State will notice a 10.2% increase in the wireless enhanced 911 fee (WE911) on their bills. There will also be an 8-cent wireless tower fee and a 29-cent public safety wireless fee. The total amount of the fee will go from $3.64 to $4.38. That’s 74 cents a month; $8.88 over an entire year.

Breathing a little better now?

